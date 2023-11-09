Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president for third term

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, November 8

SAD candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami scored a hat-trick as he was re-elected president of the SGPC for a third term for 2023-24 with a convincing win over former “dissident” SAD MLA and SGPC member (Barnala) Balbir Singh Ghunas.

A total of 137 votes were polled today after Dhami’s proposal of completing the election process by raising hands was turned down. While Dhami polled 118 votes, Ghunas could secure only 17. Two votes were declared invalid. Of the 151 members, 137turned up to participate in the election process for the top post of the apex gurdwara body at Teja Singh Samundri Hall in the Golden Temple complex.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh Masana was elected as the senior vice-president unopposed. Gurbaksh Singh Khalsa and Rajinder Singh Mehta were elected as junior vice-president and general secretary, respectively.

The 11-member executive included Mohan Singh Bangi, Raghbir Singh Saharanmajra, Jasmer Singh Lachhru, Khushwinder Singh Bhatia, Hardeep Kaur Khokh, Indermohan Singh Lakhmirwala, Gurpreet Singh Jhabbar, Malkit Kaur Kamalpur, Amarjit Singh Bhalaipur, Jaspal Kaur and Jaswant Singh Purain.

