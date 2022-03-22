Harjot Singh Bains assumes office as Mines and Geology, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Jails and Legal and Legislative Affairs Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday assumed office as Punjab’s youngest cabinet minister at the civil secretariat here at Chandigarh.

Bains took charge as Mines and Geology, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Jails and Legal and Legislative Affairs Minister of Punjab. After completing the formalities of taking the charge, Bains left for Vidhan Sabha to join the session in time.

Bains has been elected member of the legislative assembly from Sri Anandpur Sahib.

After assuming the charge, Bains said, "I thank the almighty for providing me a chance to serve the people of Punjab”. He said that he was also thankful to Delhi Chief Minister and party convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for bestowing a huge responsibility upon him, assuring the people of Punjab that he will work 24x7 with full zeal and honesty for the betterment of the state.

He further said that he will not leave any stone unturned to end the menace of corruption in the departments allotted to him. "I will bring the new mining policy on the table within 3 to 6 months which would only be focused upon saving the exchequer of the state which will be used to boost the development of Punjab", he added.

While replying to a query on the situation of jails in Punjab, the minister said that jails are the most critical department in his portfolio and he will introduce reforms on larger level to stop any kind of smuggling into the jails. He added that stringent measures would also be taken to curb the activities of the gangsters from the Punjab jails.

While divulging his plans to boost tourism in Punjab, Bains said that he would try his level best to highlight the cultural heritage and activities of villages which would attract the tourists from all over the world.