Harmeet Singh Kalka announces separate party

New Delhi, March 17
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka on Thursday announced forming a separate party Shiromani Akali Dal, Delhi State.
He announced this at a press conference at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Assembly Session LIVE Updates: CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline
New MLAs take oath; Bhagwant Mann administered oath first of...
CM Mann chooses March 23 Matrydom Day for anti-corruption helpline launch
This is the first major announcement made by Mann after he t...
Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab
Sidhu hopes Mann brings back Punjab on revival path with pro...
Bhupinder Hooda meets Rahul Gandhi, then meets Ghulam Nabi Azad; parleys begin on boosting Congress
No one talked of leaving the Congress: G-23 sources; demand ...
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal forgoes pension as ex-MLA
Puts out a tweet to this effect