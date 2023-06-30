Harnaaz Sandhu's father dies of cardiac arrest

Kharar, June 30
Pritam Singh Sandhu, father of Miss Universe 2021— Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu—has passed away of cardiac arrest in the wee hours at his Kharar residence on Friday.
A native of Batala sub-division in Gurdaspur district, Pritam Singh (57) shifted to Kharar many years back. His wife is a government doctor.
Family sources said that Pritam Sandhu slept on Thursday night as usual but did not wake up on the Friday morning.
He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. The doctors told the family members that he might have died of cardiac arrest.
Harnaaz was in Mumbai when she was informed about her father’s demise and is on her way back home.
The cremation will be held in Balongi village at about 4pm on Friday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle
Will now hold 12 portfolios, the highest among all ministers
President Xi Jinping will attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India: Chinese Foreign Ministry
This is the first official announcement about Xi's participa...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath hands over 76 flats built on slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's confiscated land
The housing project is located in Lukerganj area of Prayagra...
Pakistan PM to participate in virtual SCO virtual summit, says foreign ministry
Has been invited by PM Narendra Modi
Cry for help on the face of every brother, sister and child I meet, Rahul Gandhi says on his Manipur visit
On Friday morning, Rahul went to Moirang and met people disp...