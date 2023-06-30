Harnaaz Sandhu's father dies of cardiac arrest

Tribune News Service

Kharar, June 30

Pritam Singh Sandhu, father of Miss Universe 2021— Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu—has passed away of cardiac arrest in the wee hours at his Kharar residence on Friday.

A native of Batala sub-division in Gurdaspur district, Pritam Singh (57) shifted to Kharar many years back. His wife is a government doctor.

Family sources said that Pritam Sandhu slept on Thursday night as usual but did not wake up on the Friday morning.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. The doctors told the family members that he might have died of cardiac arrest.

Harnaaz was in Mumbai when she was informed about her father’s demise and is on her way back home.

The cremation will be held in Balongi village at about 4pm on Friday.

