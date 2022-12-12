Punjab FM Harpal Cheema promises push to horticulture

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, December 11

Finance, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Cheema visited the dragon fruit farm planted by progressive farmer Balwinder Singh of Rogla village in Dirba on Saturday evening.

Cheema said he would visit more farmers to offer them the required help in the coming days. He appreciated Balwinder’s initiative and appealed to other farmers to plant fruit gardens as per the recommendations of the Horticulture Department.

“The AAP government has been providing subsidy for planting fruit trees and garden machinery. I want to get direct feedback from our progressive farmers to offer them the required help. We will help such farmers in the best way as the promotion of diversification can help the state in coming out of the paddy-wheat cycle,” the minister said.

The minister said the decision of planting a dragon fruit farm would open new avenues of economic empowerment for farmers.

Talking about his fruit farm, Balwinder said he had planted the farm last year and the abundant production this year had encouraged him a lot. “The visit by the minister will give other farmers confidence to get ready for diversification.

