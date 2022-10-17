Harpal Cheema summoned in defamation case

Tribune News Service

Moga, October 16

Moga Chief Judicial Magistrate Preeti Sukhija has summoned Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to her court on November 15 in a defamation case filed against him by Dr Harjot Kamal, former Moga MLA.

The order reads, “A prima facie case under Sections 499, 500 of the IPC is made out against the accused. He is ordered to be summoned to face trial.”

In his complaint, Dr Kamal alleged Cheema had unnecessarily dragged his name in an alleged land acquisition scam of highway number 105-B.

He alleged Cheema had given a statement to the media stating that two instalments of Rs 350 crore and Rs 360 crore each were transferred to his (Kamal’s) account at the Ajitwal branch of the Axis Bank. He said the AAP leader had not provided any proofs to back up his claims.

