Harpreet Sidhu appointed new Punjab ADGP, Prisons

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

Harpreet Singh Sidhu, Additional Director General of Police, STF, Punjab, SAS Nagar, will also hold additional charge of ADGP, Prisons, in addition to his present assignment.

He replaces ADGP Varinder Kumar, who was posted as Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau.

Sidhu is also head of the State Task Force against drugs.

The Bhagwant Mann government is focusing on jails to check network of gangsters and drug-smuggling.

Sources said Sidhu had specially been chosen for the job.