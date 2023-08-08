Harsimrat Badal urges Amit Shah to probe Punjab liquor 'scam'

Chandigarh, August 7
Former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal today requested Home Minister Amit Shah to hold CBI and ED probe into the Punjab liquor ‘scam’, while asserting that it had caused a loss of hundreds of crores to the state exchequer.
Harsimrat also submitted two memoranda SAD had given to the Punjab Governor as well as the Report of the Cabinet subcommittee, which virtually repudiated the 2022-23 Excise Policy. The Home Minister had, earlier during a discussion in Parliament, asked her to submit a detailed representation after she raised the issue of alleged corruption.
Writing to the Home Minister, she said, “SAD feels the objective of the Punjab Excise Policy was the same as the Delhi one – to hand over the wholesale liquor trade to a few companies (in this case two), besides doubling their profit margins.”
She said it was imperative to ensure punishment of
the guilty.
