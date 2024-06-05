Harsimrat wins record 4th term

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, June 4

Former Union Minister and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, won for a record fourth term from the Bathinda Lok Sabha with a margin of 50,000 votes today.

As per the data of the Election Commission, SAD candidate Harsimrat Badal fetched 3,75,019 votes, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian secured 3,25,019 votes, the Congress candidate Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu remained a distant third with 2,00,859 votes, the BJP remained in the fourth spot with 1,10,255 votes, and Lakha Sidhana, who contested with SAD Amritsar’s support, got 84,222 votes.

Harsimrat Badal led the Lambi assembly segment with a margin of 23,264 votes, which was the home Assembly segment of five-time CM and Harsimrat’s father-in-law, the late Parkash Singh Badal.

In the Lambi assembly segment, Harsimrat polled 54,337 votes, AAP’s Khuddian got 31,073 votes, Congress polled 17,371 votes, and the BJP got 6,416 votes.

Harsimrat Badal led the Bhucho Mandi assembly segment with a margin of 14,739 votes. Harsimrat fetched 46,863 votes, AAP 32,124, Congress 22,154, and the BJP got 10,216 votes.

In the Talwandi Sabo assembly segment, Harsimrat led by 3,283 votes. She secured 34,045 votes, followed by the AAP with 30,762, Congress with 22,631, and the BJP 6,694.

Harsimrat led the Bathinda Rural assembly segment with a margin of 10,875 votes, followed by the AAP with 30,548 votes, the Congress 18,201 votes, and the BJP 6,651 votes. She also led the Budhlada assembly segment with 7,194 votes.

In Bathinda urban, the BJP remained in the first spot with 36,287 votes, followed by SAD with 35,769, AAP with 32,780, and Congress with 30,420 votes.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Harsimrat Badal #Lok Sabha #Sukhbir Badal