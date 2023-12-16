Harsimrat Badal's guard injured in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar: Harvinder Singh, who was deployed to the security staff of SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, was injured when his car was allegedly hit by a truck near Ghallu village on the Abohar-Fazilka road on Friday. After being brought to the Civil Hospital, he was referred to a Faridkot hospital. OC

Patwari dies in road mishap

Bathinda: A patwari died in a road mishap near Bhisiana village here on Thursday night. The deceased youth, Sanamdeep Singh, was a resident of village Kotbhai in Muktsar district. According to the police, Sanamdeep was returning home in his car when a speeding car hit him near Bhisiana on Bathinda-Muktsar Road. TNS

Man dies by suicide

Abohar: A 22-year-old resident of Rajiv Nagar, identified as Arun Kumar, was found hanging from a tree near a canal on the city bypass on Thursday. According to his family, Arun left his house for a walk but never returned. The body was sent to the Civil Hospital for the post-mortem examination.

