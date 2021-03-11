Haryana Police arrest chit fund scam accused Jagjit Chahal from Gujarat

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, May 31

Jagjit Chahal, an accused in the Rs 10,000 crore crown chit fund scam, has been nabbed by Haryana Police from Gujarat.

He is one of the most wanted fraudsters on the Punjab Police list for five years.

The Tribune had carried a series of reports on the scam.

Punjab Police had clubbed more than 300 FIRs to investigate the case.