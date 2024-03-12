Haryana village cricket team win trophy at Jakhar’s Panjkosi

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 11

In the 13th Surinder Jakhar Memorial Rural Cricket Tournament that concluded last night in Panjkosi village,16 km from here, the team from Kurar village in Kaithal district of Haryana won the trophy and Rs 3 lakh prize by defeating the team of Chathewala village of Bathinda district in the final match that attracted hundreds of sports lovers. Dozens of rural area teams from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan participated in the tournament.

BJP state president Sunil Jakhar, who was the chief guest, honoured the winners and runners up team that won Rs 1.5 lakh prize. Best performing players were also honoured on the occasion.

While congratulating the organisers, Sunil Jakhar said that youth power plays an important role in nation building. Cooperation between the administration and social service organisations is necessary to foil all the evil attempts at the behest of foreign powers to mislead the youth to get involved in drug peddling and consumption. It will be easier to achieve this goal by connecting youth with sports, cultural and social activities. There is a need to run a strong campaign against drugs especially in the border areas, the former MP said.

Organiser of the program, MLA Sandeep Jakhar, said that the aim of the Jakhar Trust is to keep the former IFFCO chairman Surinder Jakhar’s thoughts alive and every effort should be made to save the youth from drugs and connect them with social upliftment. He said that cricket tournaments, dance competitions, volleyball and fitness competitions and marathon races were organised regularly by the Panjkosi Sports Society and Jakhar Trust. Mayor Vimal Thatai was also present on the occasion.

#Abohar #Cricket #Kaithal