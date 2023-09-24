Has 1/4th share in Chandigarh house

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, September 23

The house of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the self-styled general counsel of the proscribed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, that was confiscated today, is located in the upscale Sector 15 of Chandigarh.

The house, spanning two floors, is being currently looked after by a caretaker. Pannu’s brother, who used to live here, had moved out long ago, a resident said.

This two-kanal property, in which Pannu a one-fourth share, is estimated to be valued between Rs 15 and Rs 20 crore, a real estate agent said.

A police source said Pannu’s brother, who has also settled abroad, pays salary to the caretaker.

A nearby resident said that apart from the caretaker and his family, there are no visitors to the house.

Last year, a Ludhiana-based Congress leader and his supporters staged a protest outside Pannu’s residence, hoisting Indian flags at its main gate.

“Earlier, only few people were aware about Pannu’s ancestral property in Sector 15. But when the news regarding the pasting of a proclamation notice outside his house and consequently a protest outside his residence spread last year, people started visiting the place,” said local councillor Saurabh Joshi.

Another resident said he learnt about Pannu’s connection to the house through a friend at Panjab University.

Pannu’s father Mohinder Singh Pannu who had moved to Chandigarh a few years after the partition, had stayed here until his demise in 1996.

Following orders from the NIA Special Court, Mohali, the property was confiscated today. The NIA officials visited the house in the morning to execute the confiscation and spent nearly three hours there.

A property confiscation notice has been displayed outside the house, indicating the attachment of the one-fourth share of the property, owned by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a proclaimed offender in an NIA case, under Section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967.

