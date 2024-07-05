Has gangster Daljeet Bhana been freed to target me, wonders Charanjit Channi

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, July 4
Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday alleged that dreaded gangster Daljeet Bhana, who had been lodged in Patiala jail, had been wrongly released on parole during election time here, and wondered if he or BJP’s Sheetal Angural were on the gangster’s crosshairs.
Violation of poll code
Giving parole to ‘A’ grade gangster in the midst of the Assembly bypoll amounts to violation of the poll code, especially when he has a house in Jalandhar West. We are taking up this complaint with the Election Commission of India. Charanjit Singh Channi, Jalandhar MP
Cong hoping to make gains in AAP-BJP fight
- In the ongoing mudslinging between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, Congress leaders are strategising the campaign in a way to take advantage of any negativity against either side for their favour
- All senior leaders of the Congress are treading very cautiously over the volley of charges and counter-charges between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and ex-MLA and BJP candidate Sheetal Angural
- Since no new audio or even a ‘trailer’ of it was released by Angural, all Congress leaders chose to go silent on the matter
Former Chief Minister Channi said: “Bhana got released day before and is roaming in Jalandhar West with police protection and this has led to a lot of panic among Congress workers. Bhana was lodged in a murder case. He had allegedly committed two more murders when he was released on bail. He is currently facing life imprisonment. Giving parole to ‘A’ grade gangster in the midst of the Assembly election amounts to violation of the poll code, especially when he has a house in Jalandhar West. We are taking up this complaint with the Election Commission.”
Releasing Bhana’s picture with cops, Channi expressed apprehension that there could be an ulterior motive of the state government to bring him out in poll time. “He was last seen around the house of former AAP MLA and now BJP candidate Sheetal Angural. Is there a plan to get Angural or me or anyone else not buckling under government pressure eliminated? Has he been brought out to capture polling booths? How could the officers approve his parole?” he questioned.
Meanwhile, Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said: “I have no role to play in Bhana’s parole. He has left his house in Jalandhar West long back and his family now lives in Adampur.”
On the gangster’s release, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said: “I need to examine this matter. I will seek a report on it and act accordingly.”
