Hate propaganda alarms Akal Takht

Amritsar, November 18
Akal Takht has taken notice of the anti-Sikh hatred dialect and propaganda being spread on social media platforms and has questioned the Centre and the state government’s leniency in taking action over it. Akal Takht’s officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh asked, “If in a nation, no objection could be raised over terming it a ‘Hindu rashtra’, then how could the ones, who talk about ‘Sikh rashtra’, be held wrong?”
He claimed that hate propaganda was being spread against Sikhs in Punjab on a large-scale over social media.
Referring to the statement of a Hindu leader threatening to attack a shrine on social media, he said it was pity that a threat had been issued openly yet the government remained a mute spectator.
“Why was the culprit not jailed? Days have passed, but he has been roaming around under the government’s security cover. Had such a hatred statement been passed by a non-Hindu against some other prominent shrine, he would have been thrown behind bars”, he said.
The Hindu leader, who has a security cover provided by the state government, had allegedly threatened to attack the Golden Temple, recently.
“We want to live in communal harmony. If a unified nation has to be established, then there should be no discrimination in implementing laws. The anti-Sikh elements would have to be dealt with sternly and the Sikh issues have to be resolved. ‘Bandi Singhs’ have to be freed. If Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins could be freed, how could the same law be not applicable for them?” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slap cost on nations aiding terror as part of foreign policy: PM Modi takes swipe at Pakistan, China
Those trying to create sympathy for terrorists must be isola...
Regime change in Afghanistan poses threat to South Asia: Amit Shah
Growing influence of Al-Qaida, ISIS posing significant chall...
‘Place Gautam Navlakha under house arrest in 24 hours’, Supreme Court junks NIA petition
Probe agency had raised safety concerns
Up to Rs 500 crore fine for data breach proposed
It was Rs 15 crore earlier