Have done no wrong, nothing to hide: AAP MLA Gajjan Majra on CBI raids

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, May 7

Reacting to searches by the Central Bureau of Investigation at locations belonging to him, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Amargarh constituency, Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra has said he has done nothing wrong. He also accused central BJP of misusing central agencies to target its political opponents.

“BJP government at the Centre has been misusing central agencies to defame its political opponents. Since our party has got majority in recent Punjab assembly elections, the BJP government has started misusing its agencies to target us without any valid reasons,” Gajjan Majra told The Tribune in the evening.

He confirmed that teams of CBI visited family’s factory and house in Amargarh and conducted searches.

“We fully cooperated with teams and have nothing to hide. I am not involved in family business of cattle feed and everyone knows that I am running a school. My brother is looking after our business and CBI team met him as I was neither at home nor at factory when they came,” Gajjan Majra said.

About ongoing investigation of a bank fraud case, MLA Gajjan Majra said many times businessmen were not able to return the money on time due to financial problems. “But at majority of times, our family has repaid the amount of bank,” he said.

Amargarh Congress Halqa incharge Smit Singh Mann claimed MLA Gajjan Majra owns share in all the family businesses.

“Will Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will take action against their own MLA?” Mann said.