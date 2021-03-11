Have plans to boost steel town’s growth: Amloh MLA Gurinder Singh

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 21

AAP’s Gurinder Singh is a first-time MLA from the Amloh constituency of the district. He defeated Congress stalwart Kaka Randeep Singh Nabha, a three-time MLA and former Agriculture Minister, in the Assembly polls.

Gurinder, who joined the AAP in 2014, was the architect of the party’s manifesto in the 2017 Assembly elections.

A member of the party’s core committee, Gurinder’s top priority is to bring about perceptible improvement in health and education.

To woo agro industry I want to set up agro industry, including food processing units, which has a great potential in the area. Framers may benefit from the sale of potatoes and other products. —Gurinder Singh, Amloh MLA

As he represents Mandi Gobindgarh, he has plans not only to revolutionise the steel sector, but also to set up agro industry, including food processing units, here.

The first-time MLA also wants to eliminate corruption in the state’s richest Municipal Council, Mandi Gobindgarh.

Gurinder says he plans to end the pooling system aimed at the monopoly of a group of contractors and plug the various leaks by changing the vendors. The MLA says he has given a clear message in this regard during the council meeting and its impact is already visible.