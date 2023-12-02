Jagtar Singh Hawara acquitted in another case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

A local court has acquitted Jagtar Singh Hawara in another case registered 18-year ago on the charges of waging a war against the nation after the prosecution has failed to prove charges.

Hawara is serving life term at Tihar Jail in Delhi for the assassination of former Chief Minister Beant Singh. A case was registered with the allegations that Hawara was planning to wage a war against the Government of India with weapons and explosives and also doing acts for the revival of terrorism and formation of Khalistan.

The FIR was registered against Hawara in August, 2005, for the offences punishable under Sections 121 (Waging a war against government), Section 121 A (Conspiracy to commit offences punishable under Section121), Section 122 (Collecting arms, etc with an intention of waging war against the Government of India), Section 153 (Provocation to any person intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause the offence of rioting), Section 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

The police registered the case against Hawara and two other persons on the complaint of a person Ranjit Singh, who alleged that he overheard the conversation of the accused when they were planning to wage a war against India.