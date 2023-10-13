Jagtar Singh Hawara produced in court

Tribune News Service

Mohali: Jagtar Singh Hawara, a convict in former CM Beant Singh’s assassination case, was produced in a local court through video-conferencing in terror and sedition-related cases on Thursday. Statements related to evidence were also recorded. The next hearing is on October 26. TNS

Fire in cotton factory

Abohar: A fire broke out on Wednesday night in a factory on the Abohar-Fazilka road due to which cotton worth Rs 2 lakh got burnt. The fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. Manoj Arora, owner of the Cotton Industries and Oil Mill, said the factory staff informed him about the fire around 9 pm. OC

Drone, 3.2 kg drugs found

Chandigarh: The BSF has seized a drone along with 3.2 kg narcotics near the international border in Tarn Taran on Thursday. A joint search operation with Punjab Police was launched on the outskirts of Daliri village. A China-made quadcopter with the packet, suspected to contain heroin, was found in the paddy fields. TNS

NRI programmes

Chandigarh: To address the issues of NRIs, the government will hold five ‘NRI Punjabian nal milni’ programmes. These will take place in Hoshiarpur, Bathinda, Patiala, Jagraon and Gurdaspur from December 15, said NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. The department had organised five meetings in December last year.

