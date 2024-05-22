Punjab minister Meet Hayer targets PM Modi over ‘mangalsutra’ remark

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 21

Claiming that his party had been working for creating communal harmony in the nation, the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Sangrur Lok Sabha Gurmit Singh Meet Hayer accused other parties of spreading hatred with ulterior motive of harnessing political power.

While addressing gatherings during his rural tour of Malerkotla district, Hayer regretted that politicians had been seeking votes on the basis of religion, caste and creed instead of projecting their past achievements and future agenda.

Accusing the BJP of spreading venom amongst members of various communities, Hayer said, “It is for the first time that a Prime Minister had to resort to instigating members of a particular community by scaring them of losing their sacred and emotional belongings like ‘mangalsutra’ at the hands of members of a minority community.”

Hayer called upon residents of Malerkotla to follow tenets of holy books of their respective religions during their personal and social life and use their right to vote according to their conscience.

