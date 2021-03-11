HC calls for status report on plea accusing Punjab Police DSP of rape

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

Issuing notice of motion on a petition seeking the registration of a rape case against a DSP, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Barnala Senior Superintendent of Police to file a status report of the case.

Justice Raj Mohan Singh of the High Court also directed Patiala range Inspector-General of Police to, meanwhile, ensure that the petitioner, “victim”, was not harassed by the police officers “in the context of the present issue”. The case will now come up for further hearing on October 18.

Appearing on the petitioner’s behalf, senior advocate SK Garg Narwana with counsel JS Johal submitted: “Despite the fact that the commission of offence pertains to rape of the petitioner-victim, which has been duly confessed by accused Sanjeev Saggar, his gunman Satbir Sharma and his various family members in a series of voice recordings, the present SIT is outrightly favouring the accused, who is a serving DSP in the Punjab Police.”

It was added that the petitioner-victim was again and again called by the SIT to Barnala police station to be humiliated and mentally tortured only to discourage her from pursuing the complaint. Besides this, accused Sanjeev Saggar, serving DSP of the Punjab Police, was constantly sending his gunmen and associates to the petitioner’s house to threaten her to withdraw the complaint. This was despite the fact that such unwarranted/ threatening visits had been in captured in the CCTV cameras installed at her house.

