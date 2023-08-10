High Court contempt notice to Punjab minister, secretary

Chandigarh, August 9
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a contempt notice to minister Harjot Bains and Principal Secretary, Technical Education, Priyank Bharti, in a case revolving around the payment of salary.
In April, the respondents were directed to pay the salary to the petitioner-employees within a month. The petitioners, Ajit Singh and eight other staff members of Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lehragaga, alleged that the High Court had vide its order dated April 20 directed the payment of salaries from December 15, 2019, within a month. However, the salaries had not been paid to them till date.
