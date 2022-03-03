HC extends stay on ex-Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini’s arrest in all cases till April 20

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 3

About six months after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered a clear stay on the investigation in all cases against Punjab’s former police chief Sumedh Singh Saini and his arrest in all the registered or likely to be registered cases, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan on Thursday extended the operation of the order till April 20 — the next date of hearing in the case.

Taking up Saini’s plea filed through counsel S.P.S. Sidhu, Justice Sangwan asserted: “List again on April 20. Interim order dated September 10, 2021, will continue till the next date of hearing.”

Justice Sangwan had earlier asserted that Saini’s involvement in multiple cases could be a “political ploy in wake of the coming State legislative assembly general elections”.

The order, passed on September 10, last year, was directed to remain in force at least till the general election in the State in February. Justice Sangwan had asserted he was conspicuous of the dare shown by the Punjab Police officials in trying to overreach the Court, which was also a circumstance to be considered about the nature and quality of investigation being conducted by the Punjab Police in the FIRs.

In his 46-page judgment, Justice Sangwan had asserted the order was being passed considering it to be a case of exceptional circumstances and hardship being caused to the petitioner by the State of Punjab on political grounds.