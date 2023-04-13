HC: File affidavit on training of officers

Chandigarh, April 12
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab Chief Secretary to file an affidavit specifying whether a system is in place for imparting training to the officers exercising statutory powers, apart from the generalised training at the State Institute of Public Administration, Chandigarh.
“It, prima facie, appears that because of lack of knowledge about the statutory provisions that the officers exercise their powers without the application of mind or in ignorance of the statutory provisions. A mechanism has to be developed to impart training in a specialised manner. The avoidable litigation can be reduced only by taking appropriate steps in this regard,” Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri asserted.
The direction came after the Bench was informed that about 71 writ petitions were earlier filed, wherein the District Food Supply Controller passed an order without any authority of law “since she was not even vested with the power to pass an order of suspension”.
The Bench was also told that a fresh order also prima facie appeared to be inviolation of an order and might again open “flood gate of litigation” as it was done in the earlier case. “This court takes a serious view and also wishes to ascertain as to whether the officers of state of Punjab are given adequate training with regard to as to how to exercise their powers. It is not a case that the power is not vested, but it is a case where the exercise of power is arbitrary. The litigation can be avoided and it is a settled proposition of law for any country that it is in the interest of the state to reduce the litigation,” Justice Puri added.
litigation can be avoided
'The avoidable litigation can be reduced only by taking appropriate steps.'
— Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls; ex-CM Siddaramaiah denied Kolar ticket
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...