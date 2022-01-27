HC grants bail to former MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday allowed regular bail of former MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

The two-time MLA was arrested by the central agency on November 11 last year, after which a Mohali Court had sent him to judicial custody.

Justice Sureshwar Thakur allowed the plea today after hearing both the sides at length.

