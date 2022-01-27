HC grants bail to former MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Chandigarh, January 27
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday allowed regular bail of former MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.
The two-time MLA was arrested by the central agency on November 11 last year, after which a Mohali Court had sent him to judicial custody.
Justice Sureshwar Thakur allowed the plea today after hearing both the sides at length.
