HC grants bail to Popli in graft case

Chandigarh, July 20
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli in a corruption case after observing that the trial had not even commenced. Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill of the High Court asserted that as many as 54 prosecution witnesses had been cited, necessarily indicating that the conclusion of the trial was likely to consume time. His further detention would not serve useful purpose.
Justice Gill said: “From the evidence collected, the complicity of the petitioner is prima facie evident.”
