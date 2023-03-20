HC issues notice to state after habeas corpus plea filed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Sunday put the state of Punjab and its functionaries on notice on a habeas corpus petition, seeking issuance of directions to the Jalandhar Commissioner of Police and other officials to produce alleged detainee Amritpal Singh “in the interest of justice’.

Justice NS Shekhawat fixed the case for further hearing on Tuesday.

Among other things, petitioner Imaan Singh Khara alleged that Amritpal had been illegally and forcibly detained by the Commissioner of Police and other respondents without any authority of law. Directions were also sought for the appointment of a warrant officer to visit the “spot”.

“If the detainee is found in illegal custody of the respondents, he be set at liberty forthwith,” the petitioner added.

The Bench was also told by the petitioner that he was the legal adviser of organisation ‘Waris Punjab De’ and alleged detainee Amritpal.

The petitioner through counsel Judgepreet Singh Warring added that officials, along with the Central paramilitary forces, detained Amritpal from Shahkot in Jalandhar district forcibly without disclosing any reason on March 18.

“Even as per the mandate of law, the respondents are required to disclose the reasons to the detainee prior to illegal arrest/taking over illegal custody. Moreover, the respondents are intentionally not disclosing anything to the family of the detainee, despite the fact that more than 24 hours have lapsed since then,” he added.