HC: Maintain status quo on construction of medical institute at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur

Chandigarh, August 24
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the maintenance of status quo on the construction of Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur district. The order by a Division Bench comes less than 20 days after CM Bhagwant Mann laid the foundation stone of this institute.
Taking up the matter, the Division Bench of Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Nidhi Gupta also fixed October 19 as the next date of hearing in the case. The Bench was told that the institute was to come up in an area of around 25 acres and Rs 345 crore was stated to be spent on the project.
The Bench was hearing an application filed as a part of the petition by Sant Attar Singh Gurusagar Trust, Mastuana Sahib, against the state and other respondents. The counsel for the petitioner submitted before the Bench that a dispute with regard to the ownership of the land, on which the project has been planned, was already pending before the HC.
A Trust entered into a gift deed regarding 147 kanal 18 marlas in favour of the Punjab Medical Education and Research, while the property belonged to the applicant — SGPC, as notified and upheld by a tribunal.
“Therefore, the said gift deed is without any authority of law.” An application had already been filed on July 6 seeking stay of the gift deed dated May 23, on which the HC had already issued notice and notice regarding stay.
It was added stay on the construction during the pendency of the appeal was essential “in view of the fact that the stone had been laid by the CM and the construction work is about to start”.
