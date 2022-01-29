Balwant Singh Rajoana allowed to attend father's bhog

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 28

Facing the gallows after being convicted in former Chief Minister Beant Singh’s assassination case, former Punjab Police constable Balwant Singh Rajoana was today allowed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to attend his father’s “bhog ceremony” under police escort.

The Bench of Justice Ajay Tewari and Justice Pankaj Jain disposed of his petition with a direction to the authorities concerned to allow him to attend the ceremony with adequate police escort on January 31 from 1 pm to 2 pm.

#BalwantSinghRajoana