HC seeks affidavit by Gurdaspur SSP over 'police harassment'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

Acting on a petition filed by a woman whose son was arrested allegedly in connection with the operation to take Amritpal Singh into custody, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today called for an affidavit by the Gurdaspur SSP regarding allegations of harassment and illegal gratification demand by the police in a representation.

Justice Sudhir Mittal asserted that the report was required to be based on mobile phone locations of the SHO, Kalanur police station, and ASI Satnam Singh, from March 26. Other relevant details were also directed to be included.

State gets notice on irrigation scam The High Court on Wednesday issued a notice of motion to the state on a plea seeking the revival of an earlier petition before issuing directions for appropriate action in the irrigation scam. The directions were sought on the ground that there is no headway in the investigation with regard to two former ministers, three IAS officers and two other accused.

The notice by the Division Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli came on a petition filed against the state of Punjab and other respondents by Harmit Singh. Former minister Dharamsot gets bail Over three months after the VB arrested senior Congress leader and former Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in an alleged disproportionate assets case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday allowed his regular bail plea.

Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was arrested in the case by the Vigilance Bureau in February this year. Summons to DGP over mohali stir Just about two months after an NGO filed a PIL seeking the removal of encroachment by protesters in Mohali, the HC has called the DGP for an update on the matter.

The direction came on a petition by Arrive Safe Society of Chandigarh. The petitioner had contended that it was learnt that the protesters were seeking the release of Sikh prisoners.

As the petition came up for hearing, Sandeep Kaur through counsel Dinesh Mahajan submitted that the petitioner’s son was arrested on March 26 allegedly in connection with the operation to arrest Amritpal Singh. He was implicated in an FIR alleging that a gang operating in the area was involved in smuggling of drugs, arms and ammunition from across the border.

The petitioner’s residence was raided by the SHO of the Kalanur police station on March 27 and Rs 9 lakh was demanded as bribe. Her elder daughter’s house was also raided by ASI Satnam Singh and his police party for the same purpose. It was, thus, a case of false implication for extortion. Besides this, disclosure of a co-accused in police custody was no evidence in the eyes of law. Accordingly, the petitioner deserved protection.

Issuing notice of motion, Justice Mittal directed the petitioner to join probe with the investigating officer on May 29 and cooperate. “In the event of her arrest, she shall be released on interim bail to the satisfaction of the investigating officer/SHO concerned subject to her compliance of the conditions…”