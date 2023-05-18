 HC seeks affidavit by Gurdaspur SSP over 'police harassment' : The Tribune India

HC seeks affidavit by Gurdaspur SSP over 'police harassment'

HC seeks affidavit by Gurdaspur SSP over 'police harassment'

Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

Acting on a petition filed by a woman whose son was arrested allegedly in connection with the operation to take Amritpal Singh into custody, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today called for an affidavit by the Gurdaspur SSP regarding allegations of harassment and illegal gratification demand by the police in a representation.

Justice Sudhir Mittal asserted that the report was required to be based on mobile phone locations of the SHO, Kalanur police station, and ASI Satnam Singh, from March 26. Other relevant details were also directed to be included.

State gets notice on irrigation scam

  • The High Court on Wednesday issued a notice of motion to the state on a plea seeking the revival of an earlier petition before issuing directions for appropriate action in the irrigation scam. The directions were sought on the ground that there is no headway in the investigation with regard to two former ministers, three IAS officers and two other accused.
  • The notice by the Division Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli came on a petition filed against the state of Punjab and other respondents by Harmit Singh.

Former minister Dharamsot gets bail

  • Over three months after the VB arrested senior Congress leader and former Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in an alleged disproportionate assets case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday allowed his regular bail plea.
  • Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was arrested in the case by the Vigilance Bureau in February this year.

Summons to DGP over mohali stir

  • Just about two months after an NGO filed a PIL seeking the removal of encroachment by protesters in Mohali, the HC has called the DGP for an update on the matter.
  • The direction came on a petition by Arrive Safe Society of Chandigarh. The petitioner had contended that it was learnt that the protesters were seeking the release of Sikh prisoners.

As the petition came up for hearing, Sandeep Kaur through counsel Dinesh Mahajan submitted that the petitioner’s son was arrested on March 26 allegedly in connection with the operation to arrest Amritpal Singh. He was implicated in an FIR alleging that a gang operating in the area was involved in smuggling of drugs, arms and ammunition from across the border.

The petitioner’s residence was raided by the SHO of the Kalanur police station on March 27 and Rs 9 lakh was demanded as bribe. Her elder daughter’s house was also raided by ASI Satnam Singh and his police party for the same purpose. It was, thus, a case of false implication for extortion. Besides this, disclosure of a co-accused in police custody was no evidence in the eyes of law. Accordingly, the petitioner deserved protection.

Issuing notice of motion, Justice Mittal directed the petitioner to join probe with the investigating officer on May 29 and cooperate. “In the event of her arrest, she shall be released on interim bail to the satisfaction of the investigating officer/SHO concerned subject to her compliance of the conditions…”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

2
Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

3
Diaspora

Punjab-born police officer Pratima Bhullar Maldonado becomes highest-ranking South Asian woman in NYPD

4
Health

Study discovers combining swallowable gastric balloon, anti-obesity drug boosts weight loss

5
Sports

Sourav Ganguly's security upgraded to Z category

6
Delhi

Delhi police release photo of man masturbating in Metro, seek public help to identify him

7
World

Joke that cost $2 million: Chinese authorities impose penalty on comedy firm over military pun

8
Diaspora

32-year-old Indian man dies after being hit by car in US

9
Nation

Air India’s Delhi-Sydney flight encounters turbulence; 7 passengers suffer ‘minor sprain’

10
Nation

Decision on Karnataka CM likely today or tomorrow; Cabinet will be in place in 48-72 hours: Surjewala

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Top News

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, Shivakumar his deputy: Congress sources

Swearing-in ceremony to be held in Bengaluru on May 20

BJP’s Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria dies at 72

BJP’s Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria dies at 72

He was ailing for some time and admitted to the PGI, Chandig...

No price rise, Centre’s nod to ~1.08 lakh cr fertiliser subsidy

No price rise, Centre’s nod to Rs 1.08 lakh cr fertiliser subsidy

SP Hinduja, named in Bofors case, dead

SP Hinduja, named in Bofors case, dead

Narco terror: NIA raids 324 sites in eight states, UT

Narco terror: NIA raids 324 sites in eight states, UT


Cities

View All

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

Paddy transplantation across fence to begin after June 10

PPBM members meet DETC over verification of GST dealers

PSPCL goods stored illegally in pvt godowns seized

NABARD team carries out inspection of schools

BJP’s Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria dies at 72

BJP’s Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria dies at 72

CITCO plans to let pvt player run ‘loss-making’ Mermaid

Southern sectors bear brunt; RWAs for regular inspections

Speeding car kills vendor, injures six

SBSI Airport: April sees highest monthly footfall in 5 years

15 shanties gutted in Shastri Park slum fire

15 shanties gutted in Shastri Park slum fire

Asst professor arrested for impersonating Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Purse snatcher stabbed to death; 2 held

'Power to L-G to pick aldermen will mean destabilising MCD'

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Aggrieved local industrialists fail to meet CM

AAP floods city with event hoardings, faces backlash

Illegal mining in Garhshankar villages

Lt Gen Vijay Nair assumes charge asVajra Corps GOC

Work to revamp city rly station at ~529 crore picks up pace

Work to revamp city rly station at Rs 529 crore picks up pace

Servant decamps with Rs 2.25 lakh, gold jewellery from Sec 32 house

Hit by speeding truck, 13-yr-old student dies

Vigilance Bureau arrests ASI for taking Rs 9,000 bribe

Bookie held for betting on cricket matches

Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Patiala: Committee protests arrest of members

Scooterist dies in accident

Patiala residents saved over Rs 300cr with zero power bill: Jouramajra

Gurdwara shooting: SGPC to give free legal aid to suspect