HC to hear plea on challan against Inderjit on May 4

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

An application seeking permission to file a challan or the final investigation report in a corruption case registered against then Inspector Inderjit Singh will come up for hearing on May 4. The plea, placed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was directed to be listed along with the main case already fixed for that date.

The permission to file the challan is required as the High Court had, in March 2018, allowed the Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Bureau, to continue with the investigation, but not submit the final report without the court’s nod.

In its application before the High Court, Daljit Singh Rana, Inspector, Economic Offences Wing Bureau, Mohali, stated that the investigation in FIR number 1, dated February 12, 2015, registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance Bureau police station, EOW, Mohali, had concluded. After the completion of the probe, the report under Section 173 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was to be filed before the court.

“In view and compliance of the order dated March 15, 2018, the investigating agency beseeches permission of the court to present report/challan under Section 173, CrPC, in the present case in accordance with law,” the application added.

Nod required