Head Constable booked for seeking Rs 1-lakh bribe

Tribune News Service

Sangrur: The Vigilance Bureau on Saturday registered a case against Head Constable Harmanjeet Singh for allegedly demanding a bribe Rs 1 lakh. He has been booked on the basis of an online complaint lodged by Pappu Singh of Malerkotla. He had complained to the VB that the Head Constable demanded a bribe to help him in a police case. TNS

Stop Sirsa dera activities, SGPC tells state govt

Amritsar: SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has urged the government to “stop the activities” of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Punjab after he announced the opening of a branch in Sunam. Dhami said his announcement would hurt the Sikh sentiments.

4-day PU Fest concludes

Muktsar: The four-day PU Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival at Dasmesh Girls College, Badal village, concluded on Sunday. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was the chief guest on the occasion. In the Indian Orchestra, Dasmesh Girls College, Badal, got the first position and DAV College, Malout, got the second position. TNS

Rail traffic disrupted

Phagwara: Rail traffic remained disrupted owing to breakage of overhead electric cables near the Phillaur railway station on Saturday evening. Several down line trains were stranded at different railway stations or running at slower speeds, waiting for restoration of power supply. OC

Disposal of graft cases

Chandigarh: Chief Secretary (CS) Vijay Kumar Janjua on Friday directed Administrative Secretaries of all departments to dispose of all corruption cases in a time-bound manner. The CS unequivocally said no accused would be spared at any cost and strict action would be taken against bribe-takers as per law, however, no injustice should be done to any innocent person. TNS

Free tool kits to ITI students

Chandigarh: Rajya Sabha member Vikaramjit Singh Sahney has announced that ITI students, who will graduate this year, will get free industrial tool kits. His NGO Sun Foundation, in collaboration with Eastman Cast and Forge Limited, will distribute the tool kits among 15,000 students in the state. TNS