Head Constable booked for seeking Rs 1-lakh bribe

The Vigilance Bureau on Saturday registered a case against Head Constable Harmanjeet Singh for allegedly demanding a bribe Rs 1 lakh. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Sangrur: The Vigilance Bureau on Saturday registered a case against Head Constable Harmanjeet Singh for allegedly demanding a bribe Rs 1 lakh. He has been booked on the basis of an online complaint lodged by Pappu Singh of Malerkotla. He had complained to the VB that the Head Constable demanded a bribe to help him in a police case. TNS

Stop Sirsa dera activities, SGPC tells state govt

Amritsar: SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has urged the government to “stop the activities” of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Punjab after he announced the opening of a branch in Sunam. Dhami said his announcement would hurt the Sikh sentiments.

4-day PU Fest concludes

Muktsar: The four-day PU Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival at Dasmesh Girls College, Badal village, concluded on Sunday. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was the chief guest on the occasion. In the Indian Orchestra, Dasmesh Girls College, Badal, got the first position and DAV College, Malout, got the second position. TNS

Rail traffic disrupted

Phagwara: Rail traffic remained disrupted owing to breakage of overhead electric cables near the Phillaur railway station on Saturday evening. Several down line trains were stranded at different railway stations or running at slower speeds, waiting for restoration of power supply. OC

Disposal of graft cases

Chandigarh: Chief Secretary (CS) Vijay Kumar Janjua on Friday directed Administrative Secretaries of all departments to dispose of all corruption cases in a time-bound manner. The CS unequivocally said no accused would be spared at any cost and strict action would be taken against bribe-takers as per law, however, no injustice should be done to any innocent person. TNS

Free tool kits to ITI students

Chandigarh: Rajya Sabha member Vikaramjit Singh Sahney has announced that ITI students, who will graduate this year, will get free industrial tool kits. His NGO Sun Foundation, in collaboration with Eastman Cast and Forge Limited, will distribute the tool kits among 15,000 students in the state. TNS

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

Whatsapp resumes service after facing global outage

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

Partial solar eclipse begins, seen in several parts of India

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Four arrested for killing Tarn Taran shopkeeper

Amritsar: Afghan truck drivers’ strike enters Day 2

Low-emission fireworks a hit among customers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

61st Raising Day of ITBP commemorated at Bhanu training centre

Chandigarh set to get 1,629 more registered street vendors

Make cancer therapy affordable: PGI

Chandigarh hospitals on standby to treat Diwali burns

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cops slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

Around 59,100 students secure admission in DU colleges in first round of seat allocation

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Delhiites working hard but still a long way to go: Kejriwal on Delhi pollution

Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: Kejriwal

124 food samples taken in Oct; report of none out

Diwali spirit grips Jalandhar city

Jalandhar: Young technocrat shows way in paddy straw management

Phillaur police nab gangster Lakhwinder

Diwali celebrated with thalassemic kids

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

No check on traders setting up cracker vends against norms in Ludhiana

Security beefed up in Ludhiana district to ensure safe festival of lights

Many gift plants to give green Diwali message

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve, traders ecstatic

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

After nine failed bids, Patiala MC to issue fresh tender for pole, kiosk ads

Patiala District Health Department to offer 24x7 emergency service on Diwali

Fearing job loss, Assistant Professors and Librarian Front writes to Punjab CM