Headmasters to enrol out-of-school slum kids

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 5

In order to provide education to children living in slums, particularly out-of-school girls, the School Education Department has asked heads of all schools in the vicinity of slums, industrial areas and “raen baseras” (night shelters or temporary houses) to enrol such children.

School heads have been asked to ensure that children attend school regularly. If any of these students remain absent from school for more than one month, the school head has to submit a report to the district nodal officer for further action.

Deputy District Education Officers (Elementary) have been deputed as nodal officers. The officer will find the reason for the student’s absence and ensure that he/she attends the school regularly from then onwards.

School heads have also been tasked to hold weekly meetings with Block Primary Education Officers to monitor the enrolment and attendance of students.

“It is said that we are here to make the world beautiful and to serve humanity. So, we have to motivate people to do good deeds. Education is the best tool to serve humanity as it brings creativity to solve problems,” said a senior functionary in the School Education Department.

“Many children in the slum areas struggle with basic problems like lack of infrastructure. They often limit or forgo their schooling, cutting short their educational potential and the economic and social opportunities,” the senior functionary said.

“To break this vicious cycle, the department is trying its best to ease the process of learning for such kids through enjoyable activities and interactive sessions,” the senior functionary said.