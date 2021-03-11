Health centres in Punjab turn into mohalla clinics

Karam Prakash
Patiala, August 21
The flagship healthcare initiative of the government, Aam Aadmi Clinics, has come up at the cost of already well-functioning Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs).
The Punjab Government has acquired and converted many HWCs into the Aam Aadmi Clinics.
Regular staff deployed at clinics
- The AAP government is now deploying regular health staff, including medical officers, to Aam Aadmi Clinics
- The Medical Laboratory Technicians’Association said some Civil Surgeons had deployed regular MLTs at Aam Aadmi Clinics to collect samples
The functionality of the HWCs was recognised by the Centre, with Punjab ranking first in a survey last year. Now, employees of the HWCs have allegedly slammed the AAP government for destroying existing healthcare system just to get popularity.
Community Health Officers (CHO), who have been already working at these HCWs, said those centres were built under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and therefore should not have been dismantled suddenly.
Dr Sunil Targotra, president, Community Health Officers Association, claimed: “These HWCs were already functioning efficiently with adequate staff. It seems that the government is disrupting the working of 35 HCWs only to increase the count of Aam Aadmi Clinics for gaining popularity. The new government has daubed the HWCs with new colour to turn them into Aam Aadmi Clinics.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Od...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him