Health Department seizes 1,647 kg sweets in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, November 7

The Health Department has started crackdown on traders who play with people’s health during the festive season.

Today, officials of the department seized ‘adulterated’ sweets and food items in the city.

Acting on a tip-off, Moga Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Attri and Food Inspector Yogesh Goyal inspected Lakshmi patisa factory at 7:30 am.

The officials seized 1,392 kg of milk cake and 255 kg of khoya barfi, which was procured from Jodhpur and Abohar. Goyal said milk products prepared and ordered from outside the state had been confiscated.

He said they had collected the samples and sent it to a government laboratory.

The Civil Surgeon said if residents come across spurious milk products, they should bring it to the notice of the Food Safety or the Health Department. He also urged the shopkeepers not to play with the health of citizens.

#Moga