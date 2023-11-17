Health scheme to benefit 1.6 cr: Punjab minister

Tribune News Service

Moga, November 16

The Minister for the Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Balbir Singh claimed that the Punjab government has decided to expand the scope of Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojna to 10.6 million eligible beneficiaries.

He said under this scheme, while the funding is provided by the Government of India for 16 lakh beneficiaries only, the Punjab government has made cards for 70 lakh people and 44 lakh people have benefited from it so far.

