Hearing adjourned in Kathua rape case

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, June 26

District and Sessions Judge Jatinder Pal Singh Khurmi today adjourned the hearing in the infamous Kathua rape and murder case till June 28.

On January 10, 2018, a minor girl, belonging to the Bakarwal community, was kidnapped and gang-raped before being done to death at Rasana village in Kathua district (J&K). Eight persons, including Shubham Sangra, were named as accused.

Sangra’s bail application, who claimed to be a juvenile before his plea was overturned by the Supreme Court, came up for hearing today. The judge adjourned the case to June 28. Lodged in the Pathankot sub-district prison, Sangra was not present in the court today.

The J&K Home Department has appointed Gurdaspur-based senior advocate Santokh Singh Basra, advocate Hitesh Chopra, Deputy Director (Prosecution), J&K, Bopinder Singh and the Chief Prosecuting Officer (Crime), J&K, as public prosecutors. Basra was preoccupied with some cases and hence could not be present in the court today.

#Kathua #pathankot