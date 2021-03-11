Hearing in Kotkapura firing case adjourned

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 20

Two weeks after the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Kotkapura police firing case of 2015, submitted its status report in the court, all accused, except former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, today appeared before the court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Faridkot.

As the court is yet to go through the sealed status report and the SIT probing the Behbal Kalan firing incident has not submitted its status report, the court adjourned the case to October 15.

Two ADGP-rank officers are independently probing the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents of 2015.

The High Court had directed the SIT to submit the status reports in the incidents after the team probing the Behbal Kalan firing incident had told the court about the problems being faced due to lack of access to the findings of an inquiry into the Kotkapura violence. Both the cases are interconnected.

The SIT in the Kotkapura case submitted its status report on August 4 in a sealed cover here. After receiving the report, the court in Faridkot had ordered to keep it confidential. The status report of the investigation qua the Kotkapura incident shall be kept by the Reader of this court in his safe custody, the court had ordered.

While the police are yet to file a challan against the accused in the Kotkapura police firing case, it has already submitted four challans in the Behbal Kalan case. There is only one accused, Gurdeep Singh Pander, who is yet to be challaned by the police in the Behbal Kalan case.