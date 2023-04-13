Hearing on habeas corpus plea on Amritpal's ‘release' on April 24

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today fixed the habeas corpus petition seeking Amritpal Singh’s release for further hearing on April 24 after making it clear that no further adjournment would be granted in the matter.

The assertion came as the Bench took note of the fact that the petitioner’s reply to the state’s averments were still not before it, despite repeated opportunities.

As the case came up for resumed hearing before Justice NS Shekhawat’s Bench, the state contended that it had not received any reply from the petitioner’s counsel so far.

“On request of petitioner’s counsel, hearing is adjourned to April 24. It is made clear that no further adjournment shall be granted,” Justice Shekhawat added.

Earlier, the Bench was told by petitioner Imaan Singh Khara that he was the legal adviser of “Waris Punjab De” and alleged that Amritpal had been illegally and forcibly detained without any authority of law. Directions were also sought for the appointment of a Warrant Officer to visit

the “spot”.

“If the detainee is found in illegal custody of the respondents, he should be set at liberty forthwith,” the petitioner added.

The state submitted that Amritpal had not been arrested or detained so far.

In his affidavit placed before Justice Shekhawat’s Bench, the state through Inspector General of Police Narinder Bhargav had submitted that the petitioner had levelled vague, false, misleading and frivolous allegations in the petition without attaching any proof to support the same.

“Amritpal is absconding and raids have been conducted to detain him. Multiple teams headed by senior police officers have raided various suspected hideouts of Amritpal. The case dairies in this regard have also been recorded. Despite best efforts on part of the police, he could not be arrested/ detained so far,” the IGP had submitted.

