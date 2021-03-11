Heartbreaking scenes as Sidhu Moosewala's mother collects her son's ashes, tells killers 'you reduced my 6-foot-tall boy to ashes, enjoy a peaceful sleep now'

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Chandigarh, June 1

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s mother on Wednesday broke down while collecting ashes of her son at Musa village.

A teary-eyed Charan Kaur said, “My son’s enemies have reduced my six-foot-tall boy to ashes; now they can enjoy a peaceful sleep.”

Moosewala's family later left for Kiratpur Sahib with his ashes.

On Tuesday, Charan Kaur was seen consoling her husband as they both sat next to the body of their son ahead of the cremation.

The father of the slain Punjabi singer had on Monday urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to order a probe by a sitting judge of the high court into the killing of his son.

In a letter to Mann, Singh blamed the AAP government's alleged incompetency for the incident.

“Shubhdeep's mother is asking me where her son is and when he will return. What should I reply?” Singh said in an emotional letter.

“I hope I get justice,” he added.

“The case should be inquired by a sitting judge of the high court. The Punjab government should ensure assistance of the CBI and the NIA in the inquiry,” Singh wrote in the letter.

He demanded that the accountability of officers, who reviewed his son's security and made public the order of withdrawal of the security cover, be fixed.

Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

