Heat wave: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar seeks extension in polling hours

Chandigarh, May 22
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission, seeking extension in voting time by two hours in the state in the wake of searing heat.
He sought that polling be allowed from 6 am to 7 pm.
Polling across the country is normally held from 7 am to 6 pm.
Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.
In his letter to the Election Commission of India, Jakhar said, “With the final phase of general elections scheduled for June 1, Punjab will be experiencing an intense heat wave, making it extremely challenging for voters to cast their votes during the peak sunny hours. The intense heat wave will pose health risks, particularly to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children.”
“To ensure higher voter turnout and safeguard public health, I, on behalf of BJP Punjab, request that the voting hours be extended to include cooler periods of day and the voting be allowed from 6 am to 7 pm,” the BJP leader said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state
Israel orders recall of ambassadors to Ireland and Norway
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren can’t campaign in Lok Sabha election as Supreme Court refuses to entertain his plea against arrest in PMLA case
Soren withdraws his petition after a Bench led by Justice Di...
Pune accident: Porsche whose price starts at Rs 96 lakh was not registered due to non-payment of Rs 1,758
Maharashtra Transport Commissioner said the Porsche was impo...
Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president?
Some attribute low voting in first 5 phases to an 'unhappy' ...
Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case
The teen accused allegedly visited two pubs – Cosie restaura...