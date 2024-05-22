Heat wave: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar seeks extension in polling hours

PTI

Chandigarh, May 22

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission, seeking extension in voting time by two hours in the state in the wake of searing heat.

He sought that polling be allowed from 6 am to 7 pm.

Polling across the country is normally held from 7 am to 6 pm.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

In his letter to the Election Commission of India, Jakhar said, “With the final phase of general elections scheduled for June 1, Punjab will be experiencing an intense heat wave, making it extremely challenging for voters to cast their votes during the peak sunny hours. The intense heat wave will pose health risks, particularly to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children.”

“To ensure higher voter turnout and safeguard public health, I, on behalf of BJP Punjab, request that the voting hours be extended to include cooler periods of day and the voting be allowed from 6 am to 7 pm,” the BJP leader said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Sunil Jakhar