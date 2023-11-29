Heated debate in Punjab Vidhan Sabha over working of 664 Aam Aadmi Clinics

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, November 28

Discussion on the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Clinics saw heated arguments between the Treasury benches and Opposition Congress MLAs during question hour on the opening day of the Vidhan Sabha session today.

CM Bhagwant Mann was not present in the House when the matter was being discussed.

As the Health Minister Balbir Singh in reply to a question by Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa said a total of 664 Aam Aadmi Clinics had been operationalised in the state till date and around Rs 229.48 crore had been spent on these, the latter claimed that the clinics had paralysed the existing health infrastructure of the state.

The minister said apart from generating 2,600 jobs, the clinics had benefited 80 lakh people. He said an old building had been renovated with recruitment of new staff, including doctors and paramedical staff.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition along with Gidderbaha MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the ground realty was contrary to the claims of the government. Citing example of Qadian assembly segment, Bajwa said not a single clinic had been opened there and the health infrastructure and staff in primary health and community health centres and district hospitals were woefully short.

Countering claims of the opposition, Balbir Singh said the concept of mohalla clinics had been appreciated worldwide. On this, Bajwa sought to know the number of ministers, MLAs and AAP leaders who had visited the clinics for medicare.

During the session, Social Security Minister Baljit Kaur informed the House that during 2022-23, the total number of pensioners was 31,56,679 and during 2023-24, the total number of pensioners were 32,92,967 (till October 2023). She said as per the pension criteria, pension of 90,248 ineligible beneficiaries was stopped or cancelled during 2022-23 and during 2023-24, pension of 37,108 beneficiaries had been stopped or cancelled.

“Among the cancelled include either those dead or NRIs besides, asingle case of farmer whose pension had been stopped,” said the minister in reply to a query raised by Jalandhar (North) MLA Avtar Singh Junior.

MLA takes on own govt over illegal taxis

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh said despite bringing to the notice of the Transport Department the issue of operation of illegal taxis, no action has been taken so far

After Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said the Punjab Vehicle Aggregator Draft Rules-2023 was ready as per Aggregator Guidelines-2020 issued by Centre, the MLA sought to know when the rules would be notified

