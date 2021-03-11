Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 29

In view of the prevailing heat wave conditions, the Punjab Government on Friday ordered closure of schools from May 14.

Since the beginning of the summer season in March this year, several parts of the country have been reporting severe hot weather. Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are witnessing extreme heatwave conditions.

ਅਚਾਨਕ ਵਧੀ ਗਰਮੀ ਅਤੇ ਹਜ਼ਾਰਾਂ ਮਾਪਿਆਂ ਤੇ ਅਧਿਆਪਕਾ ਦੇ ਸੁਝਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਧਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੱਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਚ ਗਰਮੀਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਛੁੱਟੀਆਂ 14 ਮਈ ਤੋਂ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ …ਵਿਸਥਾਰ ਸਹਿਤ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਜਲਦੀ … — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 29, 2022

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an alert, asking people to avoid exposure and stay hydrated.