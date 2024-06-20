Heatwave to continue for another 24 hours: India Meteorological Department

Chandigarh, June 19
With the temperature running several notches above normal over many places in the region, the weather department has extended its forecast for the prevailing heatwave by another 24 hours.
Heatwave conditions are likely to continue over many parts of north India during the next 24 hours and gradually abate thereafter, a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said.
In its forecast issued on Sunday, the IMD had expected the heatwave to prevail till Wednesday, after which it would begin to subside along with the possibility of isolated rain over some areas.
Over the past 24 hours, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the IMD said. Warm night to severe warm night conditions were also observed over many parts of these states.
During this period, the maximum temperature recorded in Punjab ranged from 41.8°C at Faridkot to 45.8°C at Samrala, while the minimum temperature was in the range of 27.2°C at Pathankot and Rupnagar to 39.9°C at Faridkot.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tamil Nadu: 25 dead, over 60 hospitalised in Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liqour
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers
Meet spiritual leader in Dharamsala, reiterate support for f...
Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
Highest under-5 fatalities in country: SoGA report
Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’
Father, brother confess to crime in police custody