Heavy losses to moong, cotton, maize growers

Faridkot, July 9

A heavy rainfall in Kotkapura, Jaito and Faridkot left crops submerged and streets inundated, throwing the life out of gear. Other than paddy fields, it caused heavy losses to cotton, moong and maize growers as these crops were submerged in about 2 feet of rain water.

According to experts, if the rain water was not drained out, the loss will be immense. The rain may lead to a considerable loss to cotton, moong and paddy crop, besides making the maize crop nearly difficult to utilise fully, said the experts. “There could be a loss to the cotton crop and moong where water keeps standing for some days. If the paddy fields remain submerged under water for over three days, the plants might be damaged,” said Dr Karanjeet Singh Gill, chief agriculture officer, Faridkot.