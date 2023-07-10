Heavy losses to moong, cotton, maize growers

Faridkot, July 9
A heavy rainfall in Kotkapura, Jaito and Faridkot left crops submerged and streets inundated, throwing the life out of gear. Other than paddy fields, it caused heavy losses to cotton, moong and maize growers as these crops were submerged in about 2 feet of rain water.
According to experts, if the rain water was not drained out, the loss will be immense. The rain may lead to a considerable loss to cotton, moong and paddy crop, besides making the maize crop nearly difficult to utilise fully, said the experts. “There could be a loss to the cotton crop and moong where water keeps standing for some days. If the paddy fields remain submerged under water for over three days, the plants might be damaged,” said Dr Karanjeet Singh Gill, chief agriculture officer, Faridkot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village
NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...
Delhi CM calls meeting to discuss waterlogging due to heavy rain, rising water level in Yamuna
Delhi records 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8...