Heavy police force deployed in Ropar ahead of Alka Lamba's appearance before SIT

Tribune News Service

Ropar, April 27

Heavy police force was deployed here on Wednesday as Congress leader Alka Lamba was to appear before the SIT.

Congress workers raising slogans.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders staged a protest in front of the SSP’s office here.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa along with Lamba reached the dharna.

Navjot Sidhu also reached at the spot and left immediately after talking to the media at the entry of the tent without meeting other Congress leaders.

After the dharna, Congress workers led by Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon climbed the main gate of the Mini Secretariat to reach the SSP’s office.

Congress leaders including Warring and Bajwa along with Alka Lamba were allowed to enter the office.

As other Congress workers tried to enter along with senior leaders, the glass of the office’s main door was damaged.

After waiting for almost half-an-hour, Amrinder Warring came out of the office and while addressing the media said that they had come to ask about the reason behind registering a criminal case against Lamba.

SSP Sandeep Garg was not in the office, they said, adding that they would not leave without meeting him.