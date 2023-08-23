Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 23

There was heavy rain in parts of Punjab and Haryana and in Chandigarh on Wednesday morning giving people anxious moments.

According to an orange alert by the IMD in the morning, lightning, thundershowers and thunderstorms are very likely to occur over Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Rupnagar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in the next few hours.

Heavy downpour in Patiala made villagers near the Ghaggar anxious. This is the first heavy rain after the recent floods.

