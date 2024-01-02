Chandigarh, January 2
Heavy rush was witnessed at petrol stations in Punjab, Haryana and Himcahal Pradesh on Tuesday as people queued up to get fuel amid rumours that petrol stations might run dry following the truckers’ strike against the Centre’s recent law on hit-and-run cases.
The strike hit bus services, supplies and school bus service in Himachal's Kangra district.
Guddu Pathania, general manager of Bharat Petroleum petrol station in Dharamsala, said though petrol supplies were available till Tuesday evening, people were panicking. Queues as long as a kilometre could be seen and the help of authorities was sought to manage the traffic.
Similar reports were received from Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Bathinda.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People throng petrol stations in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh amid truckers’ strike
There are rumours that petrol stations may run dry following...
Following truckers' stir, Maharashtra govt asks police to intervene for smooth fuel movement
Truckers protest against a provision in the new penal law re...
Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday
Kundu on Monday had moved the Supreme Court against the stat...
Canadian politics has given space to Khalistani forces, says S Jaishankar
He expresses concern that these actions are not in the inter...
4 police commandos, 3 soldiers injured in attack by militants in Manipur
Fresh violence had rocked Manipur on the first day of the Ne...