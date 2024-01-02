People throng petrol stations in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh amid truckers’ strike

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

Heavy rush was witnessed at petrol stations in Punjab, Haryana and Himcahal Pradesh on Tuesday as people queued up to get fuel amid rumours that petrol stations might run dry following the truckers’ strike against the Centre’s recent law on hit-and-run cases.

The strike hit bus services, supplies and school bus service in Himachal's Kangra district.

Guddu Pathania, general manager of Bharat Petroleum petrol station in Dharamsala, said though petrol supplies were available till Tuesday evening, people were panicking. Queues as long as a kilometre could be seen and the help of authorities was sought to manage the traffic.

Similar reports were received from Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Bathinda.