 Help fight Centre’s ‘atrocities’ by winning all 13 seats: Punjab CM to cadre : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Help fight Centre’s ‘atrocities’ by winning all 13 seats: Punjab CM to cadre
INDIA VOTES 2024

Help fight Centre’s ‘atrocities’ by winning all 13 seats: Punjab CM to cadre

Help fight Centre’s ‘atrocities’ by winning all 13 seats: Punjab CM to cadre

CM Bhagwant Mann at the launch of campaign ‘Zulm da jawab vote’ in Phagwara on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Phagwara, April 6

“Brothers we are in a moment of crisis. Your coming here with such enthusiasm, this comforts me,” said AAP CM Bhgwant Mann to volunteers at a private resort here today.

With the arrest of AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the party’s Punjab campaign is centred on the action against him. Garnering votes on the plea that the public has to answer for the ‘atrocities’ against Kejriwal, the CM today kicked off a campaign on the very same theme, titled ‘Zulm da jawab vote’ (vote is the answer to atrocity). The CM sought vounteers’ help in ensuring 13 seats for the party in the state as a reply for the action against Kejriwal.

He referred to the current moment as ‘parakh te sankat di ghari’ (moment of test and crisis) and sought aid of volunteers during these times, at the venue which was dotted with large ‘Zulm da jawab vote’ posters bearing pictures of Kejriwal.

Mann said, “Veero, aapan di eh sankat di ghadi hai. Sankat di ghari vich vafadariyan parkhiyan jandiyan ne. Aah hun tuhada ehna josh naal aauna te ehna josh dikhauna, eh mainu sukoon dinda hai. (Brothers we are in a moment of crisis, trust is tested in moments of crisis. Your coming here with such enthusiasm comforts me).”

He added that, “I will meet Kejriwal in the coming days. He asks everyday about Punjab and the party. Today’s video will also reach him and he’ll be comforted that his brothers stand with him. That he’s not alone, thousands and crores stand with him.”

He further said, “I request you, I’m fighting alone here as is Kejriwal in Delhi. I need some strength. If you give me 13 arms (seats) with seats from Gujarat, Delhi and Kurukshetra, then no power can stop our funds, nor reject our state’s tableau.” He said this with reference to the state’s pending rural development funds and Republic Day tableau.

The CM added, “By jailing Arvind Kejriwal they think the party will be finished. He is the name of a thought, not a man. They can physically arrest him but not his thoughts. They harbour misconceptions.”

Taking on the Opposition and BJP leaders for not taking up the issue of stalled monetary aid to the state, the CM said, “Have Capt, Jakhar and Manpreet Badal ever sought the pending funds of Punjab? But as far as funds and state’s coffers are concerned, you don’t worry and don’t dwell in negativity. Where intentions are clear, coffers won’t get empty.”

AAP’s national secretary Dr Sandeep Pathak, AAP Punjab working president Budhram, Gurmeet Meet Heyar, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Lalchand Kataruchakk, Balkar Singh and Anmol Gagan Mann, all ministers, Lok Sabha candidate from Faridkot Karamjit Singh Anmol, Chairman (Mandi Board) Harchand Singh Barsat and Raj Kumar Chabbewal, were among others present on the occasion.

I’m fighting alone, need strength

I request you, I’m fighting alone here as is Kejriwal in Delhi. I need some strength. If you give me 13 arms (seats) with seats from Gujarat, Delhi and Kurukshetra, then no power can stop our funds, nor reject our state’s tableau. Bhagwant Mann, CM

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana East ACP Sandeep Singh, his gunman die as their car catches fire after colliding with another vehicle in Samrala

2
Punjab

Woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked in Punjab's Tarn Taran; 4 arrested

3
Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi tears into Congress manifesto at Saharanpur rally

4
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

5
Amritsar

Former Indian envoy, now BJP candidate, Taranjit Sandhu faces protest in Amritsar’s Ajnala during campaign rally

6
Himachal

Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi moves Himachal High Court challenging his defeat in Rajya Sabha poll through draw of lots

7
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

8
Punjab

Delhi High Court to hear on April 8 transfer plea in 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab top cop Sumedh Saini

9
India

China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft

10
India

NIA arrests blast suspects amid mob attack in West Bengal; political slugfest between TMC, BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto

‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto

Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era

Democracy being ‘disrobed’, Sonia invokes Mahabharata

Democracy being ‘disrobed’, Sonia Gandhi invokes Mahabharata

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI

Singhvi challenges defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenges defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

One side of highway had been blocked by farmers


Cities

View All

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

BJP Amritsar candidate faces wrath of farmers at village near Ajnala

Tarn Taran: Four held for parading woman ‘naked’

Man shot at, injured by 3 assailants

Deadline to deposit licensed weapons extended by 9 days

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Woman hacked to death at Kharar residence

Chandigarh: System to monitor liquor supply soon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Install IP cameras at liquor vends to monitor sale, stock: Mohali DC

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will press NOTA if villages not developed, says forum

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

AAP minister has become a fabulist: BJP

Saxena suspends assistant prof accused of sexual harassment

Lieutenant-Governor took two months to take action: Govt

Plaint against Kejriwal’s wife for sharing court’s audio recordings

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

SDMs review preparations for wheat procurement in mandis

Parents forced to buy complete set of books, face harassment

Railway Board official visits Rail Coach Factory

Four teams make it to hockey semifinals on Day 2

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

Two days ago, ACP (East) Sandeep celebrated birthday with colleagues

CIA nabs Bihar native with illegal weapon

Man held for impregnating stepdaughter

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Special lecture on Rajasthan held

Fatehgarh Sahib resident arrested with smack

MLA Rai reviews canal repair work