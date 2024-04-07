Help fight Centre’s ‘atrocities’ by winning all 13 seats: Punjab CM to cadre

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, April 6

“Brothers we are in a moment of crisis. Your coming here with such enthusiasm, this comforts me,” said AAP CM Bhgwant Mann to volunteers at a private resort here today.

With the arrest of AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the party’s Punjab campaign is centred on the action against him. Garnering votes on the plea that the public has to answer for the ‘atrocities’ against Kejriwal, the CM today kicked off a campaign on the very same theme, titled ‘Zulm da jawab vote’ (vote is the answer to atrocity). The CM sought vounteers’ help in ensuring 13 seats for the party in the state as a reply for the action against Kejriwal.

He referred to the current moment as ‘parakh te sankat di ghari’ (moment of test and crisis) and sought aid of volunteers during these times, at the venue which was dotted with large ‘Zulm da jawab vote’ posters bearing pictures of Kejriwal.

Mann said, “Veero, aapan di eh sankat di ghadi hai. Sankat di ghari vich vafadariyan parkhiyan jandiyan ne. Aah hun tuhada ehna josh naal aauna te ehna josh dikhauna, eh mainu sukoon dinda hai. (Brothers we are in a moment of crisis, trust is tested in moments of crisis. Your coming here with such enthusiasm comforts me).”

He added that, “I will meet Kejriwal in the coming days. He asks everyday about Punjab and the party. Today’s video will also reach him and he’ll be comforted that his brothers stand with him. That he’s not alone, thousands and crores stand with him.”

He further said, “I request you, I’m fighting alone here as is Kejriwal in Delhi. I need some strength. If you give me 13 arms (seats) with seats from Gujarat, Delhi and Kurukshetra, then no power can stop our funds, nor reject our state’s tableau.” He said this with reference to the state’s pending rural development funds and Republic Day tableau.

The CM added, “By jailing Arvind Kejriwal they think the party will be finished. He is the name of a thought, not a man. They can physically arrest him but not his thoughts. They harbour misconceptions.”

Taking on the Opposition and BJP leaders for not taking up the issue of stalled monetary aid to the state, the CM said, “Have Capt, Jakhar and Manpreet Badal ever sought the pending funds of Punjab? But as far as funds and state’s coffers are concerned, you don’t worry and don’t dwell in negativity. Where intentions are clear, coffers won’t get empty.”

AAP’s national secretary Dr Sandeep Pathak, AAP Punjab working president Budhram, Gurmeet Meet Heyar, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Lalchand Kataruchakk, Balkar Singh and Anmol Gagan Mann, all ministers, Lok Sabha candidate from Faridkot Karamjit Singh Anmol, Chairman (Mandi Board) Harchand Singh Barsat and Raj Kumar Chabbewal, were among others present on the occasion.

