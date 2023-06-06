Help Punjabi students facing deportation in Canada, MP urges EAM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

Bathinda Member of Parliament (MP) Harsimrat Kaur Badal today urged External Affairs Ministe S Jaishankar to save the future of hundreds of Punjabi students, who are facing deportation after being duped by unscrupulous agents, by taking up their cases with the Canadian authorities.

Harsimrat, who has written in this regard to the External Affairs Minister (EAM), said the emphasis should be on taking strict action against dubious institutions as well as authorised agents who had played with the future of students.

She said, “Unsuspecting students, who are victims of the scam, should be treated sympathetically as they have fulfilled all needed criteria for securing permanent residency after upgrading their skills.”

She said while 700 students had faced action on the same ground earlier, now it had come to light that 200 more students had been served deportation orders by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) after it was revealed that they had been given fake admission letters by — Education Migration Services — an authorised agent in Jalandhar.

Explaining the fraud Harsimrat said, “First they were given forged admission letters of a renowned college after being charged Rs 16 to 20 lakh each. When students reached Canada, they were informed that their admission had been cancelled and secured in an alternative institution.”